3 Medals For Kerry Club At Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition

Tralee Rowing Club brought 11 young athletes to the Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition last Saturday, at the UL Sports Arena in Limerick, and came back home with three medals, many personal best performances and happy first-time competitors.

Sarah Fitzgerald won two medals in the WJ16 age group, achieving 3rd place in the 2000 meters race and 2nd place in the 500 meters race. Nicolas Larkin was the winner of the MJ15, 1000 meters race, which he had won before in January this year at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championship. Heidi Giles, Club Captain, said that “their performances are the product of exceptional application”.

This rowing season has started very positively for Tralee Rowing Club, with most of its junior and adult members taking part in competitions. Earlier in October the club had its largest entry ever at Castleconnell HOR, and now it almost tripled the number of athletes participating at the Irish Provinces Indoor Rowing Competition.





Tralee Rowing Club, Cumann Ramhaíochta Thrá Lí, was officially founded in September 2005 by Mary Bonner and Ed Sheldon. The Club is located at the basin end of the Ship canal and is the only rowing club of its kind in North Kerry. It has grown over the years into a Club of over 100 members and caters for people of all ages, both competitively and recreationally.

(Photo-Front row: Rosie Giles, Amy Darcy, Nicolas Larkin (MJ15, 1st place 1000m), Heidi Giles (Club Captain), Alayna Gannon, Sarah Fitzgerald (WJ16, 2nd place 500m and 3rd place 2000m), Emma Fitzgibbon and Ruairi Healy. Back row: Daniel Fitzgerald and Ted Hanly. Missing from the photo, Liam Daly and Shane Deane.)