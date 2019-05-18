3 Kerry Teams Play Today In SSE Airtricity Leagues

3 Kerry teams play today in the SSE Airtricity Leagues.

The 13s host Cork at Mounthawk Park. Kerry manager JP Mullins https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13jp.mp3

Kerry’s U15s are away to Cork while the 19s are also on the road, away to UCD.





Kerry’s Under 15s are on the road tomorrow to face Cork at 2 in their SSE Airtricity League.

Cianan Cooney’s crucial strike to secure a draw against Limerick last weekend has kept Danny Diggins’ Under 15s in joint second place in the league, just 2 points behind Cork.

The Kerry manager says they’ll need to perform better this weekend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/diggins-1.mp3

Kerry’s Under 19s will be aiming for back-to-back wins in the League.

Darren Aherne says his side is depleted by injuries https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Under19s.mp3

All games are at 2.