3 Kerry Teams Play Today In SSE Airtricity Leagues

3 Kerry teams play today in the SSE Airtricity Leagues.
The 13s host Cork at Mounthawk Park. Kerry manager JP Mullins
Kerry’s U15s are away to Cork while the 19s are also on the road, away to UCD.
Kerry’s Under 15s are on the road tomorrow to face Cork at 2 in their SSE Airtricity League.
Cianan Cooney’s crucial strike to secure a draw against Limerick last weekend has kept Danny Diggins’ Under 15s in joint second place in the league, just 2 points behind Cork.
The Kerry manager says they’ll need to perform better this weekend
Kerry’s Under 19s will be aiming for back-to-back wins in the League.
Darren Aherne says his side is depleted by injuries
All games are at 2.