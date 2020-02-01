3 Kerry sides in National Basketball action later this evening.
In Mens Superleague,
Garveys Tralee Warriors face a tough trip to Templeogue, tip off is at 7pm
PRO Alan Cantwell looks ahead to their game.
While Keanes Supervalu Killorglin welcome DCU Saints to the Killorglin Sports Complex, that’s underway at 7:15.
Eamonn Foley previews.
And in Mens Division One, Scotts Lakers Killarney begin a double game weekend on the road, they are away to McGowans Tolka Rovers from 6 this evening.
Matt O’Neill looks ahead.