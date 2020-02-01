3 Kerry sides in National Basketball action later this evening.

In Mens Superleague,

Garveys Tralee Warriors face a tough trip to Templeogue, tip off is at 7pm

PRO Alan Cantwell looks ahead to their game.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Warriorspreview-3.mp3

While Keanes Supervalu Killorglin welcome DCU Saints to the Killorglin Sports Complex, that’s underway at 7:15.

Eamonn Foley previews.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Keanes-v-DCU-Saints-preview.mp3

And in Mens Division One, Scotts Lakers Killarney begin a double game weekend on the road, they are away to McGowans Tolka Rovers from 6 this evening.