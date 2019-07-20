3 Kerry Sides In Airtricity League Action This Afternoon

The Kerry U19s are in Airticity League action today, they travel to Tallaght Stadium to face a strong Shamrock Rovers side

Kerry manager Darren Aherne spoke to Radio Kerry Sport yesterday, he says that the growing injury list wont help his teams chances

The Under 17s are also facing Shamrock Rovers at 2 O Clock today, thats in the U17 League, Manager Billy Dennehy says his side are travelling there to pick up all 3 points

Meanwhile the Kerry U13s have a home fixture at 2, they welcome Cobh Ramblers to Mounthawk Park, Kerry manager is JP Mullins