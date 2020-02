There is two Corn Ui Mhuiri semi finals down for decision this afternoon, with 3 of the 4 teams involved from Kerry.

Pobal Scoil Sliabh Luachra Rathmore meet Tralee CBS in Killarney at 1 O Clock.

Dave McCarthy is the Rathmore boss..

Also at 1 in Mallow, St Brendans Killarney meet St Francis Rochestown in the other semi final.

Gary McGrath is in charge of St Brendans

We will have updates across the afternoon from both games.