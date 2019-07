There were 3 Kerry winners outside of the county last night.

Liam Dowling was the big winner in Dublin, Ballymac Arminta winning Race 10, in a time of 29.12

Prize money in that one was €20000

There were two winners in Limerick

Race 4 was won by Palatine Ander for Stuart Welford of Killarney in a time of 28.70

While Race 10 went the way of Ardfert Rooster for Adrian and Kathleen Clifford, winning in a time of 29.71