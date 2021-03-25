3 COVID related deaths, 606 cases with fewer than five in Kerry

There’s been three more deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 2 occurred in March and 1 in February.

There has been a total of 4,631 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 24th March, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 606 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with fewer than five cases in Kerry.

There is now a total of 232,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

298 are men / 305 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

249 in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 75 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 22nd, 690,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The vast majority of people are making a huge sacrifice and missing time with loved ones in order for us to stay on course with the public health guidance.

However, we know that in the week ending March 14th, approximately one-in-ten people visited another household for social reasons, with most of these visits involving time spent indoors. While this clearly demonstrates that the vast majority of people are sticking with the public health guidance, it does represent a significant change versus January when just one in 20 people were visiting other homes for social reasons. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice and avoid visiting other homes at this time – do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.”