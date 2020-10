University Hospital Kerry had 3 patients with COVID-19 as of 8pm last night.

That’s according to the latest data released by the HSE.

2 of these cases are in the critical care unit.

UHK had 8 general beds available as of 8am yesterday, and another 1 bed available in its critical care unit.

Cavan General Hospital currently has the most confirmed COVID-19 patients of any hospital in the country, with 22 as of 8pm last night.