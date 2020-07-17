3 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Republic, 34 new cases.

There have been 3 new deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Republic.

New National Public Health Emergency Team figures show there are 34 new confirmed cases.

The total number of people infected since the outbreak broke out here is 25,730 .

The death toll has reached 1,752.

No new cases have been recorded in Kerry this evening; the total number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 316.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said it now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities. Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”