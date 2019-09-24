3 – Chihuahua dogs – 2 brown & white & 1 fawn coloured – missing from the Killeen, Oakpark, tralee area since this morning. Any information contact 087 1745781 thats 087 1745781
Councillor proposed 10% LPT base rate increase for major projects
A Kerry County Councillor says he proposed a 10% increase in the base rate for the Local Property Tax to ensure major projects could...
Kerry group says there is mental health and suicide crisis among Travellers
Groups representing Travellers believe there is a 'mental health and suicide crisis' within the community.The first meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Key...
96% of speeding charges struck out in Killorglin court over past two-and-a-half years
96% of speeding charges were struck out in Killorglin District Court over the past two-and-a-half years.According to figures released by the Courts Service, nearly...
‘Little Heroes Day’ – September 23rd, 2019
A little heroes day is being held this Sunday for Kerry children living with cancer. Recovery Haven manager, Siobhan MacSweeney tells us more about...
Help Increase Blood Stocks – September 23rd, 2019
Blood stocks are dipping and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding a blood donation Clinic in the Dromhall Hotel in Killarney for the...
The State of Homelessness In Kerry & Cork – September 23rd, 2019
Campaigns & Communications Manager with the Cork Simon Community, Paul Sheehan, speaks to Deirdre about the state of homelessness in Kerry & Cork at...