3 Out Of 4 Wins For Kerry Sides In National Action

It was a dramatic night in the various National Basketball Leagues last night for the 4 Kerry sides.

In Mens Superleague

Garveys Tralee Warriors held out to beat DBS Eanna in a dramatic finale in the Tralee Sports Complex.

Warriors led 65-50 at the end of the third, but their top of the table rivals finished very strongly, with Warriors winning out 80-77 in the final seconds.

While Killorglin are on the right side of winning form at the moment. They had an impressive win on the road, beating Maree 78-73.

In Mens Division One.

The Cork/Kerry Derby went the way of Ballincollig in Killarney. Beating Scotts Lakers in that top of the table clash 88-68.

While Team Tom McCarthys got their Double Game Weekend off to a flier in Womens Division One, beating Swords Thunder away from home 71-59.

