3 Out Of 4 For Kerry Basketball Teams

Both Kerry teams were victorious in the Men’s Super League.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat Killester 67-64. They led 36-27 at half-time.

Top scorers:

Killorglin-Pierre Newton 15, Adam Donoghue 10, Daniel Jokubaitis 10

Killester-Royce Williams 19, Luis Filbiberto Garcia Hoyos 12, Alex Herreros 12

Eamonn Foley reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Eamonn-Foley-FT-1.mp3





Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Swords Thunder 90-81. Warriors made it three wins in a row and opened their account at home at the newly renovated Tralee Sport Complex. Jordan Evans top scored with 22 and Kieran Donaghy producing an extraordinary 22 rebounds to lay the foundation for the Warriors win.

Alan Cantwell reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/WarriorsFT.mp3

Men’s Division One saw Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney win 98-75 at Limerick Celtics. They were ahead 24-15 after the opening period, 45-35 at half-time and 73-51 at the end of the third.

Top Scorers:

Killarney-Sean O’Brien 29, Papito Hersisia 22, Seamus Brosnan 9

Limerick-Turrell Morris 29, Fabio Hernandez 13, Shane O’Connell 11

Andrew Fitzgerald http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/andrewf.mp3

In Women’s Division One St. Mary’s Team Tom McCarthy Castleisland lost 80-50 to Maree. Very little separated the sides in the second, third and fourth quarters of the game (2 points in second Q, 5 in third and 5 in the last) but it was the first quarter that caused the problems for the Castleisland side as Maree outscored them by 18 points in this opening period.

End 1st q: Maree 29 Tom McCarthy’s 11

Half time: 41-21

End 3rd q: 62-37

Final Score: 80-50

Top scorers:

Team Tom McCarthy’s: Lorraine Scanlon 13, Denise Dunlea 13 and Roisín Casey 7

Maree: Claire Rockall 20, Dayna Finn 13 and Alison Blayney 10

Coach Liam Culloty had this to say about the game “It was a really tough game for us. Maree started great and shot extremely well, we battled hard throughout the game and had some good runs but Maree always had that cushion from the opening quarter. We will take lessons away from the defeat and as we have no game until Nov 10th (Limerick v Celtics) we will work hard in training over the next few weeks to improve. Three of our first 4 games are away so in a way that’s good as it shows us the standard we need to reach against the best teams at this level. On a positive note from last evening, our young players Sarah O’Sullivan, Orla White and Labhaoise Wamsley all made great contributions at different stages of the game”.