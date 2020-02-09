3 Out Of 3 For Kerry In Ladies National Football League

Kerry have beaten Armagh 2-12 to 2-10 in Div 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom had to withstand a late comeback in the game at Austin Stack Park, Tralee to secure their 3rd win of the season.

Kerry had a superb start to the match, a 4th minute goal by Louise Ni Mhuireachtaigh giving the Kingdom the opening score. They tagged on 4 more points before Armagh had their first score after 12 minutes; Kerry 1-4 Armagh 0-1. The Kingdom were 9 ahead by the 20 minute mark and led by 7 at half-time; Kerry 1-9 Armagh 0-5.

Niamh Ní Chonchúir netted for Kerry right at the start of the second period to increase the advantage to ten. The sides shared the next four points and after 41 minutes it was Kerry 2-11 Armagh 0-7. It was double scores after 22 minutes of the second half at 2-12 to 0-9. An Armagh point with 4 minutes to go looked like nothing more than a consolation score but two goals in a minute brought the visitors within 2 points of the Kingdom after 28 minutes of the half.

Breda O’Shea reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bredaft-10.mp3