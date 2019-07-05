2nd For Kerry Golfer In Irish Championship

Kerry’s Peter Sheehan has finished second at the Irish Seniors Close Championship.

The Ballybunion golfer carded a final day 70 for a one over par total of 214.

Event winner at Kilkenny Golf Club was Barry O’Leary of Greystones.

O’Leary made nine straight pars to withstand Sheehan’s challenge.

Sheehan struck for eagle at the 12th by holing a putt from 50 feet.

However, bogeys followed at 14 and 15 and with three holes left, O’Leary led by four.

Sheehan challenged once more, making birdies at 16 and 18 to close the gap but a closing par for O’Leary ensured the trophy went to the long-time leader.

Results

Par 213

212 B O’Leary (Greystones) 72 68 72

214 P Sheehan (Ballybunion) 74 70 70

216 A Condren (Greystones) 74 70 72

220 S Graham (Doneraile) 75 71 74; T Cleary (Woodstock) 74 76 70; E Haugh (Castletroy) 72 77 71

221 P Purdy (Shandon Park) 73 74 74

222 D O’Neill (The Links Portmarnock) 75 71 76

223 K Bornemann (Douglas) 78 76 69

224 J Mitchell (Tramore) 74 74 76; J O’Brien (Castlemartyr ) 74 74 76; B Hobson (Malone) 73 76 75

225 T Cleary (Cork) 79 75 71

226 P Madigan (Waterford Castle) 80 71 75; T McClements (Clandeboye) 79 71 76; G McGimpsey (Royal Portrush) 75 76 75; C Lally (Blainroe) 75 73 78

227 E Power (Kilkenny) 82 73 72; T Lennon (Carlow) 78 73 76; P Lyons (Cork) 70 80 77

228 A Moran (Tuam) 77 77 74; B Loftus (Lahinch) 76 75 77; J McGinn (Laytown & Bettystown) 74 79 75; A Egan (Royal Curragh) 74 77 77

229 C Murphy (Clandeboye) 78 75 76; H Smyth (Mourne) 78 74 77; S Alley (Co Tipperary) 77 76 76; M Quirke (Doneraile) 76 78 75; N Duke (Killiney) 73 78 78

230 J Crangle (Fortwillam ) 78 77 75; A McDonald (Kilkenny) 75 77 78

231 J Crean (Kinsale) 79 75 77; L Halpin (Westport) 77 79 75; D Brabazon (Balbriggan) 77 76 78; J Joyce (Borris) 76 75 80

232 P Murphy (Killarney) 77 79 76; H O’Leary (Muskerry) 75 79 78

233 R Guilfoyle (Kilkenny) 79 77 77

234 B Lavery (Belvoir Park) 78 78 78; L Connolly (Wexford) 75 79 80

235 D O’Donovan (Bandon) 79 77 79; P Higgins (Naas) 75 77 83

236 D Smith (Millicent) 79 74 83

239 D Varian (Dun Laoghaire) 77 78 84

245 P Cowley (Cork) 81 83 81

250 A Smith (Blainroe) 84 82 84; P Phelan (Cahir Park) 83 83 84