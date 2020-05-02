294 confirmed cases of COVID-19 now in Kerry

Another 25 people have died from COVID-19 in the Republic.

A total of 1,286 people have now lost their lives from the coronavirus and there are 343 new confirmed cases.

The total number of people who’ve tested positive has reached 21,176.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says as of midnight on Thursday, 58 per cent are women and 42 per cent are men.

The average age of confirmed cases is 49 and community transmission accounts for 63 per cent of cases.

One additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Kerry; the number of confirmed cases in the county is now 294.