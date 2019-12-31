29 patients on trolleys at UHK today

There are 29 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total of 557 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards across the country today.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 55 patients in need of a bed, while there are 52 waiting in University Hospital Limerick.

There was a record 39 people on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry yesterday; hospital management said its Emergency Department was extremely busy due to the number of patients presenting with flu symptoms.