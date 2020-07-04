29% drop in new cars in Kerry during June

New car sales in Kerry are down 29% from June last year, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Nationally, registrations for the year are down 28% or almost 53,000 on the same period last year.

In Kerry, 17 new passenger cars were registered during June, down from 24 in the same month last year, a 29% drop.

In total so far this year, there’s been a 26% decrease in the number of new cars being registered in Kerry at 1,185, according to the SIMI.

New diesel car sales have dropped 32% to 574, and petrol registrations have also fallen 31% to 414 as of the end of June.

142 petrol electric vehicles have been registered so far this year in Kerry, up 29 on the same time last year; there are 32 new electric cars, up three, and 19 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids, up nine on last year.

There have also been four diesel/electric cars registered in the county so far this year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry during June were up 37%, with 11 registered, however compared to last year numbers are down 19%.

There was only one heavy commercial vehicle registered in Kerry during June, down 50% on June last year, with registrations overall so far this year also down 50%.