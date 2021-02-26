29 more deaths, 776 new cases – fewer than 5 in Kerry

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified this evening of 29 more deaths from COVID-19. Seventeen of these deaths occurred this month and 12 took place in January.

776 new cases have been notified to the HPSC this evening – fewer than five are in Kerry. This county continues to have the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population – Kerry’s rate is 35.2. The national 14-day incidence rate stands at 223 per 100,000. Offaly has the highest incidence rate at 395.1.

Up to Tuesday, February 23rd, there have been 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered – 238,841 people have received their first job and 134,439 got their second jab.

There have been 4,300 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ireland, and there have been 218,251 cases.