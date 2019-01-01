Over 2,800 households on Kerry County Council social housing waiting list

Just over 2,800 households were on Kerry County Council’s social housing waiting list at the start of December.

Over 300 households were allocated social housing in the first eleven months of 2018.

The Tralee municipal district has a waiting list of almost 1,400, in Killarney it’s 1,026, there’s almost 720 on the South and West Kerry list and over 470 in Listowel.

Some households express areas of choice that are in two different municipal district areas.

305 households were allocated social housing units up to the start of December.

53 offers of housing were refused; the council classed 32 as unreasonable refusals and 21 as reasonable.

Over 3,300 repairs were carried out on the council’s housing stock and the average turnaround for a property is 29.5 weeks.

Kerry County Council says it delivered 108 units over the period including almost 75 directly constructed by the local authority or in partnership with approved housing bodies.

A further 34 turnkey properties were added to the council’s housing stock.