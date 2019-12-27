28 water supplies removed from EPA’s Remedial Action List in Kerry over past four years

28 water supplies have been removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List in Kerry over the past four years.

Irish Water revealed the information when giving an overview of the larger projects undertaken in the county in recent years.

During 2019, there were five major projects to upgrade the water network in this county: Mountain Stage Water Supply Scheme, Shrone/Barraduff Rationalisation Project, Caherdaniel Water Supply Scheme,

Castlecove Water Supply Scheme and the Caragh Lake Water Supply Scheme.

These projects alone totalled nearly €8 million.

