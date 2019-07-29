28 people in Kerry on waiting list for Fair Deal Scheme

28 people in Kerry are waiting for a nursing home place under the Fair Deal scheme.

Waiting lists for the Fair Deal scheme have jumped by 16% nationally in three weeks after the HSE failed to adequately budget for people living longer.

According to the Irish Independent there’s a funding crisis looming for the Fair Deal Scheme.

Under the scheme every person makes a contribution to the cost of their care, based on their means and the State pays the balance.

The number applying for Fair Deal this year is in line with expectations – but fewer than expected nursing home residents have passed away.

The waiting lists vary significantly across the country, 28 people are waiting to avail of the scheme in Kerry, 45 are waiting in Cork South Lee.

Minister of State for Older People, Jim Daly, confirmed there “is a significantly lower number of people leaving the scheme than was forecast in this year’s HSE service plan”.

It is now likely that the scheme will need a bailout from the Government later in the year in order to deal with the growing backlog of cases.

It was recently revealed that new HSE director general, Paul Reid, was told in briefing documents by senior officials that the Fair Deal scheme is facing a deficit of €30m by the end of this year.