28 more people die as a result of COVID-19

28 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

Of those who passed away, there were 15 women and 13 men; 19 of those who died had underlying medical conditions.

It brings the death toll to 263.

The State’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says 72% of deaths took place in hospitals; thirty were in ICU.

214 of the people who passed away had an underlying medical condition.

161 men and 102 women have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic so far.

Meanwhile, 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

That’s the highest figure of cases recorded in a single day.

There are now 6,574 cases in the Republic.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed three more cases in Kerry; there are now 125 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,557 followed by Cork on 472.