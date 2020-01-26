28 houses vacant for more than a year in Listowel Municipal District

There are 28 houses vacant for more than a year in the Listowel Municipal District.

The figures were revealed at the recent municipal district meeting following a motion by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly.

He asked Kerry County Council to give an update on the number of houses that have been vacant for a year or more, and also asked why these houses have not been allocated.

Of the 28 houses vacant for 12 months or more, 18 are in the voids programme.

Works are completed in five of these houses and they are due to be allocated in the first quarter of this year.

Works are due to be completed in one house by the end of this month, and 12 houses require significant works.

Another house suffered fire damage, while another has oil damage and both of these have ongoing insurance claims.

Four houses are under the Buy and Renew/Acquired category; works have commenced in two houses and due to be completed in the first quarter, the remaining two houses will be ready for allocation by the end of the second quarter.

There are currently four houses that have legal issues.

Kerry County Council stated its committed to ensuring any property in its ownership which becomes vacant is re-tenanted as soon as possible.