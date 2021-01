There were 28% fewer assaults in Kerry in 2020 compared to the previous year.

The figures were given at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee by Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster.

The number of assaults in the county fell from 636 in 2019 to 461 in 2020.

Within that number, there were 353 minor assaults, which is also a 28% drop compared to 2019.

There were 108 assaults causing harm last year, which is down from 149 the previous year.