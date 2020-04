Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry, bringing the total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus in the county to 271.

Nationally, 28 more deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in the Republic, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

This brings to 769 the number of people who have died from coronavirus.

936 additional cases have been recorded today (Thursday), bringing the total number of cases to 17,607 as of midnight, Tuesday, April 21st.