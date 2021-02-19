28 more COVID-19 related deaths, 763 new cases with fewer than five in Kerry

28 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

27 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January.

As of midnight, Thursday 18th February, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 763 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

251 in Dublin, 84 in Galway, 57 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 42 in Waterford and the remaining 282 cases are spread across all other counties.

Fewer than five cases were reported in Kerry; the county still has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Republic.

As of 8am today, 754 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 151 are in ICU. 46 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 16th, 293,752 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

187,893 people have received their first dose

105,859 people have received their second dose