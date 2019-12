The Criminal Assets Bureau had 28 targets in Kerry this year.

CAB saw a 40% increase in its activity in the first 11 months of the year with 1,352 targets nationwide, up from 973 in 2018.

The Irish Independent reports the value of assets seized was a record €62 million.

The greater Dublin area accounts for 45% of targets with North Cork having the lowest number in the country at six.

CAB played a major role in Operation Thor, which is a Garda initiative targeting burglary gangs.