Over 2,700 names on newly published Supplementary Register of Electors for Kerry

More than 2,700 names have been identified in the newly published Supplementary Register of Electors in Kerry.

This afternoon Kerry County Council gave the supplementary register to election candidates; members of the public may also inspect it.

The Supplementary Register of Electors comprises the names of people who were not listed in the main Register of Electors as they had failed to register.





The supplementary register had been due to be released to election candidates on Monday; however, it was finally issued this afternoon.

It follows an appeals hearing held by County Registrar Padraig Burke yesterday on applications refused by Kerry County Council, which is in charge of the register.

Two thousand seven hundred and seventeen names are on the newly published supplementary register for Kerry.

It’s being reported that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission is investigating an allegation of interference with the register.

The allegations centre on a person who gathered application forms for prospective voters and then got the forms stamped by an individual garda, to allow them being included on supplementary register.

It’s alleged the people seeking to be placed on the supplementary register were not present when the garda stamped the forms. Under law, they must be present.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Electoral Area.

It’s also reported that a garda superintendent outside the area has been appointed to investigate the allegations.