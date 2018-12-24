Over 270 people in Kerry arrested on suspicion of drink driving

The top garda in Kerry says it’s crazy that people continue to drink and drive.

According to An Garda Siochana, 274 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Kerry up to the second week of December.

The figures do not include the busy Christmas and New year period.

The Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Tom Myers, says while the drink driving figures are down 5% on 2017, many people continue to risk their owns lives and the lives of others.

He’s urging people to take responsibility over the Christmas and New Year period.