270 new COVID-19 cases – including 9 in Kerry – confirmed this evening

270 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death have been confirmed this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,659 while the national figure for deaths now stands at 1,948.

Of the 270 new cases, 103 are in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, nine each in Kerry and Kilkenny with the remaining 83 cases spread across 20 counties. The HPSC was notified of these new cases as of Sunday midnight (November 8th.)

The county-by-county figure, which covers the period up to Saturday midnight (November 7th), shows 18 additional cases of the virus in Kerry, bringing the total number to 1,215. The time lag for county statistics excludes the nine new cases confirmed today by the HPSC.

As of 2pm today (Monday), 291 patients with the virus were in hospital, of which 39 are in intensive care. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.