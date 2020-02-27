27 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry today

There are 27 people waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

Data from the union shows there were 32 people waiting on trolleys yesterday; there were a further 28 people in need of a bed in UHK on Tuesday and 23 more on trolleys there on Monday.

Nationally, there are 482 people are waiting for beds today.

The most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick where 63 people are waiting on trolleys.