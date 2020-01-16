27 claims made relating to trips or falls in Tralee Town Centre

Kerry County Council received 27 claims relating to trips or falls in Tralee Town Centre since 2004.

In recent months, concerns have been raised about the surface in the town centre, including the Square, Denny Lane and Abbeycourt.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Foley previously claimed the surface of the Square is dangerous and slippery.

The Tralee councillor brought a motion to November’s MD meeting on the issue; however, she was unhappy with the council’s response, saying she wanted a proposal put forward to make the area safer.

Earlier this month, Tralee Municipal District Manager Michael Scannell said the surface passed all tests, but he accepted there are issues.

The council is now carrying out a two-month trial on the surface.

The local authority says that over the past 15 years, 27 claims were made by people relating to trips and falls in the Square, Denny Lane and Abbeycourt.

Of these, 19 are finalised and eight are currently pending.