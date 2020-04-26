Further 26 people die from coronavirus in the Republic

A further 26 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic.

The death toll here now stands at 1,087.

The National Public Health Emergency Team states there are 701 new confirmed cases of the infection, with a total of 19,262 people with the disease.

As of midnight on Friday, 2,576 people have been hospitalised and of those, 349 have been admitted to ICU.

There’s been no increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kerry; the number of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county remains at 276.