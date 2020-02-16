2,500 people without power as Storm Dennis arrives

Almost 2,500 people are experiencing power outages this morning across the county as Storm Dennis takes hold.

According to the ESB, 1,643 people in Gurranebane in South Kerry experienced a power outage last night which has yet to be restored.

Meanwhile, 72 users in Sneem also lost power overnight due to a fault on the line.

194 people in Kenmare and 78 people in Miltown are also without power.

Electricity in all three areas is expected to be fully restored by 11.30am according to the authorities.