25-year-old time capsule to be opened in Farranfore today

A time capsule, which has been locked away for 25 years, will be opened at a ceremony in Farranfore today.

In 1995, pupils at Knockaderry NS in Farranfore were encouraged to place photographs, tapes, video recordings or press cuttings in a time capsule; they also included their thoughts and hopes for the future.

The contents have been stored away in the Bank of Ireland in Castleisland since.

The capsule will be opened by the past pupils and school principal Áine Daly, who led the project, at 1pm today.