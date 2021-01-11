25 people in UHK with COVID-19

There are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

This is according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which details the number of people with the disease in Irish hospitals at 8pm the previous evening, along with the number of vacant beds.

As of last evening, there were 25 patients in University Hospital Kerry with the disease.

Three of these were confirmed over the previous 24 hours.

Last evening, there were four suspected cases of COVID-19, along with four people in UHK’s critical care unit.

Nine general beds were vacant as of 8am on Sunday, however, there were no vacant critical care beds.