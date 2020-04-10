25 more people die as a result of COVID-19

25 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

16 of those who passed away today had an underlying medical condition; 14 men and 11 women died.

It brings the death toll to 287.

To date, the deaths have ranged from 32 years to 105 years of age.

Meanwhile, 480 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

There are now 7,054 cases of the virus in the Republic.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed 20 more cases in Kerry; there are now 145 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,873 followed by Cork on 503.