25 more people with COVID-19 have died

25 more people have died as a result of COVID-19.

It brings the death toll in the Republic of Ireland to 235.

13 of the patients who died were located in the east, eight in the north, two in the south and two in the west of the country.

15 men and ten women lost their lives to COVID-19; 18 of those who passed away had underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 80.

In its latest update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 365 new cases of the virus.

There are now 6,079 confirmed cases; the median age of confirmed cases is 48.

One quarter of cases have been hospitalised and 224 have been admitted to ICU.

1,568 cases are healthcare workers.

In Kerry, five new cases have been confirmed.

There are now 122 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,268, (55% of all cases) followed by Cork with 431 cases (7%)