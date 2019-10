There are 25 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

There were 29 people on trolleys in UHK yesterday, according to data from the union.

Nationally, there are 610 patients on trolleys in hospitals today.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 81 people waiting on trolleys, while there are 58 patients on trolleys in Cork University Hospital today.