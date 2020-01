There are 25 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total of 493 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards across the country today.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 67 patients in need of a bed, while there are 44 waiting in University Hospital Galway, and 41 in University Hospital Limerick.