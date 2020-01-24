25 Kerry youths to be honoured at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards

Twenty-five Kerry youths will be honoured at the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards tongiht.

The event honours young people from throughout the county who’ve been an inspiration to their peers and communities.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the event which will take place at the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee.

Among the awards being presented include 20 merit awards, along with accolades for special achievements and community safety; an overall winner will also be announced tonight.