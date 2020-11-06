25 Kerry Airport employees to be laid off temporarily

25 Kerry Airport employees are to be laid off temporarily.

Kerry Airport management says that, to offset the financial losses associated with the COVID-19 downturn, the significant number of employees will be placed on temporary layoff from Monday week.

John Mulhern, CEO of Kerry Airport, says every effort has been made to minimise the impact of the financial losses associated with the downturn in activity.

He says that, unless this action is taken, the airport will not be in a position to withstand this prolong decline caused by the pandemic.

Management says the duration of this layoff, which takes effect on Monday, November 16th, is uncertain and may well extend beyond four weeks.

The airport will remain open throughout and beyond the current Level 5 restrictions to service Kerry-Dublin PSO flights, but the four-week cancellation of all Ryanair flights has led to this decision.

Mr Mulhern says every effort will be made to get employees back to work as soon as possible, adding he understands how upsetting this news is for all.

It’s understood that 25 employees are to be laid off temporarily, while the remaining staff will be required to cover multiple roles.