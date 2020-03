449 patients waited on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry throughout February.

That’s more than a 25% increase when compared to the same month in 2019, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation.

During February last year, there were 359 people waiting for treatment on trolleys in UHK.

Nationally, there were 10,446 patients admitted without beds during February; that’s an increase of 23% compared to the same month last year.