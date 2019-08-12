25% drop in public order offences in Tralee due to text reporting system

There’s been a 25% drop in the number of public order offences in Tralee this year due to a text reporting system.

The See Something Say Something campaign was a year old last week.

The initiative is run in association with Tralee Chamber Alliance and allows the public to report incidents of suspicious behaviour to gardaí via text.

Garda Shane Kelly of Tralee Garda Station says there have been over 600 texts to See Something Say Something’s 50555 number, and they’ve greatly helped in reducing crime.