Over 2,400 homes and businesses in Kerry are at risk of coastal flooding due to climate change.

That’s according to a report by data and mapping experts Gamma Location Intelligence, which is based on the predicted two-degree rise in temperature.

It says over 70,000 properties will be impacted by 2050 at a cost of two billion euro; Dublin, Louth and Clare are most exposed.

In Kerry, the report says 2,133 houses are at risk and 284 commercial premises.