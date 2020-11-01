240 Kerry tourism businesses sign up to COVID Safety Charter

240 Kerry tourism businesses have signed up to Fáilte Ireland’s COVID-19 Safety Charter.

It was developed to instil public confidence in safe breaks around the country.

Nationally, almost 2,700 businesses including 50,000 employees have completed training and received the charter.

Fáilte Ireland is encouraging more businesses in Kerry to take part as research has shown the public expect and regard it as important that appropriate safety measures are in place if they are taking a break.

Fáilte Ireland says it will be increasing the number of spot-checks on businesses nationwide that have been awarded the charter to ensure they are meeting the standard expected.