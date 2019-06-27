24 young Kerry girls among Rose Buds for Rose of Tralee International Festival

24 young Kerry girls have been selected among the 32 Rose Buds for this year’s Rose of Tralee International Festival.

The Rose Buds will play a crucial role during the 60th celebrations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival which will take place from August 23rd to 27th.

Each of the girls, who are aged between 6 and 10, will be twinned with a Rose.

They will take part in two parades, attend an exclusive Rose Bud Party with the Roses and get to experience the best of what the festival has to offer.