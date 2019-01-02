24 percent increase in number of tourists visiting Kerry in past two years

There was a 24 percent increase in the number of tourists visiting Kerry in the past two years, according to statistics.

The year 2018 was a particularly busy year, due largely to the increasing German and American market.

The fine weather during the summer also resulted in a rise in the number of domestic tourists, with many Irish people taking short breaks in Kerry during July’s heatwave.





Kerry’s Tourism Officer John Griffin says the British tourist market was also up during 2018, despite fears about Brexit.

He says that while the outlook for 2019 remain positive, there’s no room for complacency.