24% increase in people signing on Live register in Kerry in the past year

There’s been a 24% increase in the number of people signing on the Live Register in Kerry in the past year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 8,848 people signed on in Kerry in April.

Between March and April, there was a 10% increase in the numbers signing on.

There were 1,720 more people signing on the Live Register in Kerry in April, compared to the same month last year, a 24% increase.

These figures from the CSO show that during April this year, 8,848 people signed on in Kerry; this is up 748 since March, a 9.7% increase.

All social welfare offices in Kerry saw a rise in numbers signing on in the month: Killarney was up 395 to 1,811; Tralee increased by 134 to 3,651; and Listowel rose 117 to 1,386.

In Kenmare, 393 signed on last month, up 79; Cahersiveen’s Live Register increased by 33 to 435; Killorglin was up 20 to 574; and Dingle rose six to 608.