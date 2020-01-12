24 hour swimathon for Chloe and Amber next weekend

A 24 hour swimathon will take place in Tralee next weekend.

The marathon event will take place in the Tralee Sports Complex in aid of two charity fundraisers: Action for Amber and Chloe’s Journey.

Cromane girl Amber O Connor was diagnosed with a rare form of RMS cancer at the age of three last September and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since.

The form of RMS is rare and aggressive, accounting for as little as 4% of all childhood cancers

Two-year-old Chloe Jenkins who hails from Cork is battling Neuroblastoma and has been on an intensive chempotherapy regime since last March.

She has since been accepted for specialist proton therapy in a German hospital to target the remaining tumour entwined around her aorta and right kidney, having previously had her left kidney removed.

Parttakers are asked to swim for 30 minute slots from next Saturday at 3pm until the same time on Sunday.

Kids can also get involved by swimming for 15 minute slots on Sunday.